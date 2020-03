So, here’s our plan. You tell us what’s on your mind now, and we’ll continue hustling to keep you informed, inspired, and feeling hopeful about what’s to come. Even if what’s to come seems impossibly scary and like you want to hide in your bathroom. Please...come out of your bathroom. It’s safe to be scared. And it’s safe to ask for support. We’ve always thought of Refinery29 as that safe space and touchstone for our community — the family we choose. And being deeply connected remotely means more now than ever before. So, in order to better lean on each other, we want to know what your days look like in this new reality, how you’re feeling, what’s bringing you comfort or keeping you awake at night, and, of course, what we can do to help. We’re even curious to know your favourite Zoom background for virtual happy hours (a giant pic of John Oliver, perhaps?). Fill out the form here to share with us. Everything you tell us will directly inform all the work we’re doing right now — from answering the most timely things on your mind to future planning around stories and tools that can guide us all as COVID-19 continues to unfold and impact our lives. We’ll even give some personal shout-outs because, as always, our connection runs both ways.