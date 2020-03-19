The world feels like a scary place right now. New reports about the COVID-19 pandemic make the medical emergency more dire by the day. Places that are usually bustling — bars, restaurants, and workplaces — are closed or operating with limited hours, leaving people stuck at home social distancing for the good of everyone.
Many of us are now left to our own devices indoors — making streaming a huge source of refuge. You could watch a movie for an hour or two to get your mind off the terrors of social media and the news. But if you’re looking for a bigger pop cultural investment, you’re going to need to lean on television. While a film can last just 90 minutes, that same amount of time might take up a single episode of TV (ask Westworld).
If you’re looking to keep your brain occupied for a long period — like, say, days or weeks — TV is the way to go. While some seasons of television end after just a few episodes, others run for over 20 episodes. After a few years, that kind of production can stack up hundreds upon hundreds of hours of television.
No matter your television needs during the coronavirus threat, there is a series out there in the streaming world waiting for you. Keep reading to find it.
