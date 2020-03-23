All The Streaming Services With Free Trials To Watch While In Quarantine

With many states mandating stay-at-home orders due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are turning to the streaming services to occupy their housebound time. The good news? Social distancing doesn't apply to our TV friends, and with all the prestige TV and film content out there at our fingertips, we'll never run out of stuff to watch while we remain in quarantine. From Netflix to Hulu to Disney+, here are all the services chock-full of TV shows and movies to binge at home, all of which have free trials.
Netflix
Netflix offers a 30-day free trial, after which plans start at $8.99 per month. But fear not — you can definitely binge all of Love Is Blind in less than 30 days if you're looking to nix the service after the free trial.
Showtime
The service is offering a free 30-day trial, which you can use to watch Homeland, Shameless, Billions, Ray Donovan, The L Word: Generation Q, On Becoming A God In Central Florida, and more.
Philo
This streaming service costs only $20/month after the free one-week trial and includes 59 channels including IFC, Sundance, Vice, AMC, A&E, and MTV.
Sling TV
Sling is knocking $10 off the first month for new subscribers, charging just $20 as part of its new "Stay in and Sling" deal, which includes over 50 live channels and over 50,000 movies and TV shows on-demand.
HBO
HBO Now offers a free 7-day trial, after which you pay $14.99/month. (As compared to HBO Go, which is included as part of cable subscriptions.) The forthcoming HBO Max, which will debut in May, is expected to cost between $16 and $17 per month, and will include HBO's entire archive as well as new original content and programming from WarnerMedia's other brands, including Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, and Cartoon Network.
Apple TV+
You can get a free year of the streaming service with purchase of a new Apple device, or a 7-day free trial followed by a $4.99/month plan, and watch all the Morning Show, Servant, and Little America that your heart desires.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial, where you can binge Prime originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Modern Love, Hanna, and Goliath, as well as thousands of others series and movies, like The Sopranos, Lady Bird, and The Avengers.
Broadway HD
Broadway HD is a one-stop shop for musicals and plays, which you can stream ad-free for either $8.99/month or $99.99/year after a one-week free trial.
Hulu
Hulu has a one-week free trial before charging a starting rate of $5.99/month. You can get HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz as add-ons, or opt for Hulu with Live TV for $54.99/month, which includes over 60 channels.
Disney+
Disney's new streaming service offers a 7-day free trial followed by a $6.99/month plan. You can also get it bundled with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99/month.
PBS
If you're craving a dose of baseball with the MLB cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can watch Ken Burns' documentary, Baseball, for free on PBS here.
