HBO Is Launching A New Streaming Service Because Another Password Is Just What We Need

So how exactly does HBO Max differ from HBO's already existing platforms, HBO Now and HBO Go? The latter two will offer the same arsenal of HBO content as HBO Max, without the new original content and WarnerMedia programming. At $14.99/month, HBO Now is a standalone streaming service that comes without a cable package — ideal for cord-cutters. For HBO Go, prices vary, as it depends on your cable provider . HBO Max, meanwhile, will reportedly cost $16 to $17 per month , according to The Wall Street Journal.