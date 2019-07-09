HBO Is Launching A New Streaming Service Because Another Password Is Just What We Need

Friends is leaving Netflix next year — and all 236 episodes are heading to yet another streaming service: WarnerMedia's forthcoming HBO Max. The new arm of HBO, which is coming out next spring, will include the entire HBO collection, new original content, and programming from WarnerMedia's other brands, including Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, and Cartoon Network. Netflix, which will also soon lose The Office to NBC's forthcoming streaming service, reportedly had paid $100 million last December to continue licensing Friends prior to this reacquisition by WarnerMedia.
Among the best offerings of HBO Max: exclusive streaming of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Pretty Little Liars, Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene, and more, as well as an exclusive movie-production deal with Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine. And HBO Max's originals will include Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick; The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco; and an animated adaptation of Gremlins.
Introducing the next big thing: HBO Max, our upcoming streaming service featuring exclusive originals and the best-of-the-best from the WarnerMedia portfolio. Learn more: https://t.co/MHHIkV0ohz pic.twitter.com/N9jb9FifIW— WarnerMedia (@WarnerMediaGrp) July 9, 2019
So how exactly does HBO Max differ from HBO's already existing platforms, HBO Now and HBO Go? The latter two will offer the same arsenal of HBO content as HBO Max, without the new original content and WarnerMedia programming. At $14.99/month, HBO Now is a standalone streaming service that comes without a cable package — ideal for cord-cutters. For HBO Go, prices vary, as it depends on your cable provider. HBO Max, meanwhile, will reportedly cost $16 to $17 per month, according to The Wall Street Journal.
