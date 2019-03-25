Today at Apple Park, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced a lot of new services coming to Apple. Among them, a new Apple credit card, the addition of magazines to Apple News, and, maybe the coolest of all, a revolutionized Apple TV app offering hundreds of thousands of TV shows and movies.
Perhaps the biggest attraction of the new app is the forthcoming Apple TV+, Apple's new streaming service, which will be home to original shows, movies, and documentaries coming out this fall — including The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Sea with Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, Steven Spielberg's latest project, and two documentaries with Oprah Winfrey at the helm.
The new Apple TV app, which can be used on iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV, will also offer a new a la carte-style subscription service called Apple TV Channels, where users can select the third-party channels they want to watch and pay for those only, instead of subscribing to a larger bundle. While the full list of services and channels isn't yet public, we already know that users will have access to content from Showtime, Starz, HBO, CBS All Access, Bravo, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade, Noggin, and new services like MTV Hit — directly in the app without additional accounts — and there are more channels to come.
Additionally, the Apple TV app will support over 150 streaming apps, including Amazon Prime and Hulu, as well as as Canal+, Charter Spectrum, DIRECTV NOW, and PlayStation Vue. Notably absent is Netflix.
The new Apple TV app will be made available to users via software update this May and will be coming to Mac this fall. It will also be available on some smart TVs starting this spring and eventually on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony, and VIZIO. Pricing for the subscription services has not yet been announced.
