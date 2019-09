With the increasing success of Apple Pay, Apple is adding a credit card to its arsenal of services. Meet Apple Card, created in partnership with Mastercard and Goldman Sachs and designed to work with the iPhone. To enroll, you can sign up on your iPhone and start using it immediately, anywhere Apple Pay is accepted. And Apple is putting an emphasis on financial health — with Apple Card’s iPhone interface, you can track your spending right on your devices, week over week and month over month. If you have a question, you can get support by texting through iMessage. And the transaction history will list comprehensible names — not the codes usually on your credit card statement — so you can easily see where past transactions took place.