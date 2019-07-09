Say Bye To Your Friends: '90s Show Is Latest To Leave Netflix

As soon as we recovered from the heartbreak of The Office leaving Netflix in 2021, the streaming service announced another wallop: Friends will be exiting the platform even sooner in 2020. This is part of a disturbing trend (for Netflix users, at least) of more and more networks launching their own direct-to-consumer platforms in order to compete with the streaming giant. No longer will we be able to find every show we've ever loved in one place, but this doesn't mean they'll be gone forever.
The Office will be heading to NBC's upcoming streaming service, which launches in early 2020, and Friends will join a whole other slew of programming on WarnerMedia's new streaming service, HBO Max, next spring, according to a press release.
"The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye," Netflix tweeted after the news broke. "We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang."
The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.— Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019
We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕
In addition to Friends, HBO Max will house other beloved shows, like The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars. As previously announced, new programming such as Kaley Cuoco's thriller The Flight Attendant and Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig's romcom anthology Love Life will be part of the platform's launch. Plus, Greg Berlanti and Reese Witherspoon have also made their own respective deals with the service, and will produce four and two movies, respectively.
The downside? Warner's creation is a potential a $16-$17 per month, according to the Wall Street Journal. Netflix subscribers are currently spending between $9-$15 a month, and NBC's streaming service is reportedly expected to cost around $10 a month. Basically, if you want to watch The Office, Friends, and Stranger Things, you better have at least $35 a month to spend on it. However, being able to watch Ross and Rachel's love story whenever we want kind of sounds like it's worth it.
