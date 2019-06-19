All The Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix in July

As we shed more and more layers with the arrival of summer, we unfortunately must also say goodbye to some Netflix titles. The streaming service just announced all of the movies and TV that you'll be able to indulge in this July, but also those that are leaving to make room for the new.
Among the titles on their way out are a few beloved comedies, like Wedding Crashers and the Austin Powers series. Then there are some larger-than-life action favorites, like the Matrix and The Mummy series. In TV, the most devastating blow is likely Pretty Little Liars, whose seven seasons will be gone next month.
Ahead, check out all the titles leaving Netflix in July.
Leaving July 1
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb and Dumber
East of Eden
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu's Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
Pan's Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Boondock Saints
The Interview
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Wild Bunch
Turner and Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
Leaving July 2
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Leaving July 4
The Indian in the Cupboard
Leaving July 9
Lion
Leaving July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Leaving July 12
Gone Baby Gone
Leaving July 14
The Immigrant
Leaving July 16
American Gangster
Leaving July 27
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Leaving July 30
Staten Island Summer