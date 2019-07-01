Kaley Cuoco Graduates From Big Bang Theory To Big New Thriller

After Big Bang Theory's cancellation in August 2018, Kaley Cuoco has found her next big project. Cuoco previously played the role of Penny on the long-running series, which aired for 12 seasons. Now, she's leaving comedy behind for something a little more sinister: WarnerMedia's The Flight Attendant. The thriller, adapted from the titular book, is the first of many projects the actress has now signed on for with the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"I love that Warner Bros. is my home away from home, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue this incredibly collaborative and gratifying relationship," she said in a statement. "They’re stuck with me now!"
In addition to starring in the TV movie, Cuoco will co-produce it alongside Greg Berlanti, who has also worked on Riverdale, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, and You — if that gives you any idea how creepy this new project is going to be. You can also get more terrifying details from the source material authored by Chris Bohjalian. Basically, when a flight attendant named Cassandra Bowden wakes up in Dubai next to a dead body after a night of binge drinking, she's forced to put the pieces together however she can to figure out what went wrong — and if she had anything to do with it.
It sounds like Girl On The Train meets Search Party, and the perfect next step for Cuoco, who is also voicing Harley Quinn in the upcoming TV series, Harley Quinn. It will be refreshing to see the comedy actress flexing new muscles, and with a story that suspenseful, thank God we won't have to wait 12 seasons to see how it ends.
