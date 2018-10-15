This witchy conundrum leads Sabrina on the 10-episode coming of age tale that is The Chilling Adventures’ first season. It also leads to the entrance of one of Netflix’s best new villains of the year, Doctor Who baddie Michelle Gomez as Miss Wardwell, Sabrina’s teacher who has an agenda of her own. While Sabrina’s relentless stubbornness may wear thin on viewer’s patience by the end of the season, it’s unlikely anyone will tire of Miss Wardwell, an unstoppable slinky terror. One of Wardwell’s greatest strengths is her ability to both be one of Sabrina’s leading feminists and a character who uses the draw of feminism to manipulate everyone around her. I can’t tell you why the character is spinning such a vast web of lies, but I can confirm you’ll be mesmerized the entire time.