Did You Notice All Your Favorite Shows Come From One Person?

When you think of the busiest person in television, your mind probably goes to Shondaland empress Shonda Rhimes or American Horror Story and American Crime Story mastermind Ryan Murphy. Or, if you want to go old school, Dick Wolf of Law & Order and Chicago franchise fame. But, there’s another super star producer out there making shows all over the television map.
And that man’s name is Greg Berlanti.
The super producer started working on the small screen in the 90s and hasn’t stopped since. After cutting his teeth on Dawson's Creek, Berlanti essentially rules the CW with an iron fist, while creating other projects you’re obsessed with all over the television map. Now, he has three more huge series coming for the 2017-2018 season.
To see what we mean about the writer-producer's prolific tendencies, scroll through the gallery right now. You’re probably going to need a nap afterwards just thinking about a day in the life of Greg Berlanti.
