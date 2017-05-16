Scandal is ending its ABC run after its seventh season. That's bad news for fans of the political drama — but a new ShondaLand show just might take its place in our hearts.
ABC confirmed the Scandal news on Tuesday, but to ease the pain, it also debuted the first full-length trailer for For the People. The new show, like ShondaLand drama How To Get Away with Murder, is set in the legal sphere. But unlike their HTGAWM counterparts, the For The People characters aren't students; they're full-fledged lawyers. And they're divided into two groups pitted against each other, via the Southern District of New York Federal Court.
As TV Guide points out, the show looks more like Grey's Anatomy than Scandal, at least from this promo. It's a legal drama, sure, but there's definitely going to be a lot of relationship drama involved. The first trailer alone promises a sexual relationship that's definitely a conflict of interest.
What's most exciting about the show, though, is its cast of new faces. We know Rhimes' shows tend to have cast-member overlap, but these stars are fresh to the ShondaLand scene. For The People stars Hunters' Britne Oldford and Chicago Fire's Susannah Flood, who's giving off some serious Bonnie Winterbottom vibes in the new trailer. Lyndon Smith, Ben Rappaport, Wesam Keesh, Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Anna Deavere Smith, and Rege-Jean Page also star in the new show. Check out the trailer below — For The People is definitely a contender for "best guilty pleasure" on the fall TV lineup.
