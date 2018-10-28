There's something you should know about The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: this isn't the Sabrina you remember from re-runs watched after school in the early 2000s. While the TV shows share source material – like Riverdale, they're both based on Archie Comics — Sabrina the Teenage Witch and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina differ in interpretation, big time.
The ABC (and later WB) comedy Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which ran from 1996 to 2003, was essentially a light-hearted family comedy about a very unconventional family. At 16, Sabrina (Melissa Joan Hart) unlocks her magical powers, and relies on her eccentric 500-year-old aunts to guide her through this strange new world.
Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes these witch coming-of-age elements and makes them witchier and darker. Here are all the actors reinterpreting your favorite Sabrina the Teenage Witch characters — and the entirely new additions, too.
Sabrina Spellman, Now
Played By: Kiernan Shipka
For those of us who watched Mad Men, Shipka's new position as leading lady is enough to make us bleary eyed. After all, it was only yesterday that Shipka was Sally Draper, Don Draper's eldest child who progressed from minor presence to central figure over the course of the show.
Hilda Spellman, Now
Played By: Lucy Davis
The world is divided into people who prefer the British version of The Office to the American one. Those who fall into the British Office camp will especially enjoy The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Lucy Davis, who played Dawn Tinsley (aka the British Pam), stars as Hilda Spellman, Sabrina's significantly nicer aunt.
Harvey Kinkle, Now
Played By: Ross Lynch. Lynch’s acting career took off on the Disney Channel, where he played Austin Moon in Jesse, Girl Meets World, and Austin and Ally. Before officially crossing over into the dark side with Sabrina, he also played infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in My Friend Dahmer.
His role on the show: Basically the prince charming of this whole shebang, Harvey Kinkle is Sabrina’s sweet and sensitive boyfriend, who is oblivious to his girlfriend’s witchy ways.
Mary Wardell
Played by: Michelle Gomez, who most notably played Missy in Doctor Who. So, yeah, she’s no stranger to supernatural and science fiction storylines.
Her role on the show: Mary Wardell is Sabrina's strange and secretive teacher. But, not really. Spoiler alert: she’s also a witch named Madame Satan and will do anything it takes to get Sabrina to give up her mortal life.
Father Blackwood
Played by: Richard Coyle. With a career spanning 20-something years, you may have seen Coyle in a number of things, particularly if you’ve seen a lot of British TV series. He also played the role of Tus in Jake Gyllenhaal’s Prince of Persia movie.
His role on the show: Blackwood is the high priest of the Church of Night (i.e. the Spellman family’s coven) and dean of the Academy of the Unseen Arts, though he hides his own dark agenda that puts him in direct conflict with Sabrina, more than once.
Rosalind Walker
Played by: Jaz Sinclair. inclair’s breakout role came in 2016 when she played a deranged surrogate mother in When The Bough Breaks, alongside Regina Hall. Since then she has appeared in smaller roles on The Vampire Diaries and Netflix’s Easy.
Her role on the show: Move over, Valerie and Dreama — Sabrina has a whole new set of best friends in The Chilling Adventures. Jaz Sinclair plays Rosalind, Sabrina's bookish and passionate friend.
Susie Putnam
Played by: Lachlan Watson, a non-binary actor who’s held small roles on shows like Nashville and Drop Dead Diva. Sabrina is their biggest role to date.
Their role on the show: Susie is non-binary (though they’re sometimes referred to as “she”) and one of Sabrina's best friends at Baxter High. They are often harassed by members of the football team. Together, with Rosalind and Sabrina, they become a founding member of WICCA (the Women's Intersectional Cultural and Creative Association).
Prudence
Played by: Tati Gabrielle, whose previous TV appearances include a stint as Gaia and The 100, though Sabrina seems to be her breakout role.
Her role on the show: The leader of the Weird Sisters, Prudence has it out for “half-breed” Sabrina from the moment the show begins. Though she mostly does sinister things to Sabrina and others, Prudence does have some redeeming qualities such as her funny quips and always-on-point finger waves.
Nicholas
Played by: Gavin Leatherwood, who’s done time on NCIS, grown-ish. This appears to be his breakout TV role, though.
His role on the show: Meet Harvey Kinkle’s competition. No, seriously. He’s super charming, with a flair for reading and an obvious crush on Sabrina. Even better, as far as her family is concerned, he’s a warlock.
