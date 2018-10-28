12 of 19

Father Blackwood



Played by: Richard Coyle. With a career spanning 20-something years, you may have seen Coyle in a number of things, particularly if you’ve seen a lot of British TV series. He also played the role of Tus in Jake Gyllenhaal’s Prince of Persia movie.



His role on the show: Blackwood is the high priest of the Church of Night (i.e. the Spellman family’s coven) and dean of the Academy of the Unseen Arts, though he hides his own dark agenda that puts him in direct conflict with Sabrina, more than once.