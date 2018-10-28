Story from TV Shows

How The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Is Reinventing Your Favorite Characters

Elena Nicolaou, Alexis Reliford
Courtesy of Netflix
There's something you should know about The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: this isn't the Sabrina you remember from re-runs watched after school in the early 2000s. While the TV shows share source material – like Riverdale, they're both based on Archie Comics — Sabrina the Teenage Witch and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina differ in interpretation, big time.
The ABC (and later WB) comedy Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which ran from 1996 to 2003, was essentially a light-hearted family comedy about a very unconventional family. At 16, Sabrina (Melissa Joan Hart) unlocks her magical powers, and relies on her eccentric 500-year-old aunts to guide her through this strange new world.
Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes these witch coming-of-age elements and makes them witchier and darker. Here are all the actors reinterpreting your favorite Sabrina the Teenage Witch characters — and the entirely new additions, too.
1 of 19

via GIPHY

Sabrina Spellman, Then

Played By: Melissa Joan Hart

Fun fact: Before Sabrina the Teenage Witch was converted into a sitcom, it was a TV movie of the same title starring Melissa Joan Hart — and Ryan Reynolds as her love interest. Despite her paranormal abilities, Hart's Sabrina always seemed like the girl next door.
2 of 19
Sabrina Spellman, Now

Played By: Kiernan Shipka

For those of us who watched Mad Men, Shipka's new position as leading lady is enough to make us bleary eyed. After all, it was only yesterday that Shipka was Sally Draper, Don Draper's eldest child who progressed from minor presence to central figure over the course of the show.
3 of 19

via GIPHY

Salem Saberhagen, Then

Played By: Nick Bakay

Over a decade after the sitcom's finale, Salem the talking shorthair cat stands out as the most memorable part of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Salem was the show's wise-cracking source of comic relief, always in sharp contrast to Hilda and Zelda's fairy godmother-like personas. Salem, however, wasn't actually a cat. He was a warlock sentenced to 100 years of imprisonment in a cat's body for trying to take over the world. Casual.
4 of 19

via GIPHY

Salem, Now

In The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Salem is a nondescript black cat without the ability to speak. But Salem's not actually a cat at all. He's Sabrina's familiar — a goblin trapped in the body of a cat, dedicated to protecting and helping Sabrina.
5 of 19

via GIPHY

Zelda Spellman, Then

Played By: Beth Broderick

Zelda Spellman was the authority figure in the Spellman household, but still kind-natured (especially when compared to the new Zelda). While Beth Broderick is most recognizable for her work as Zelda, she also appeared on Sharp Objects as one of Adora's (Patricia Clarkson) pearl-wearing friends.
6 of 19
Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Zelda Spellman, Now

Played By: Miranda Otto

The new Zelda Spellman is a nascent fashion icon, a Satan-worshipping queen, and absolutely terrifying — in the best way possible. Otto is an Australian actor best known for her stint as Eowyn in The Lord of the Rings movies.
7 of 19

via GIPHY

Hilda Spellman, Then

Played By: Caroline Rhea

Hilda Spellman was the goofier of Sabrina's two aunts. After Sabrina, Caroline Rhea moved into the reality TV and talk show realm. She hosted the successor to The Rosie O'Donnell Show, called, of course, The Caroline Rhea Show.
8 of 19
Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Hilda Spellman, Now

Played By: Lucy Davis

The world is divided into people who prefer the British version of The Office to the American one. Those who fall into the British Office camp will especially enjoy The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Lucy Davis, who played Dawn Tinsley (aka the British Pam), stars as Hilda Spellman, Sabrina's significantly nicer aunt.
9 of 19

via GIPHY

Harvey Kinkle, Then

Played By: Nate Richert

Even when he and Sabrina aren't dating, Harvey was always a constant presence in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. They're soulmates, after all.
10 of 19
Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Harvey Kinkle, Now

Played By: Ross Lynch. Lynch’s acting career took off on the Disney Channel, where he played Austin Moon in Jesse, Girl Meets World, and Austin and Ally. Before officially crossing over into the dark side with Sabrina, he also played infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in My Friend Dahmer.

His role on the show: Basically the prince charming of this whole shebang, Harvey Kinkle is Sabrina’s sweet and sensitive boyfriend, who is oblivious to his girlfriend’s witchy ways.
11 of 19
Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Mary Wardell

Played by: Michelle Gomez, who most notably played Missy in Doctor Who. So, yeah, she’s no stranger to supernatural and science fiction storylines.

Her role on the show: Mary Wardell is Sabrina's strange and secretive teacher. But, not really. Spoiler alert: she’s also a witch named Madame Satan and will do anything it takes to get Sabrina to give up her mortal life.
12 of 19
Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Father Blackwood

Played by: Richard Coyle. With a career spanning 20-something years, you may have seen Coyle in a number of things, particularly if you’ve seen a lot of British TV series. He also played the role of Tus in Jake Gyllenhaal’s Prince of Persia movie.

His role on the show: Blackwood is the high priest of the Church of Night (i.e. the Spellman family’s coven) and dean of the Academy of the Unseen Arts, though he hides his own dark agenda that puts him in direct conflict with Sabrina, more than once.
13 of 19
Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Cousin Ambrose

Played By: Chance Perdomo. This is Perdomo's first onscreen role, but after Sabrina, you know it won't be his last.

His role on the show: Sabrina lives with Zelda, Hilda, and Ambrose, her charming, rule-breaking pansexual cousin on perpetual house arrest.
14 of 19
Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Rosalind Walker

Played by: Jaz Sinclair. inclair’s breakout role came in 2016 when she played a deranged surrogate mother in When The Bough Breaks, alongside Regina Hall. Since then she has appeared in smaller roles on The Vampire Diaries and Netflix’s Easy.

Her role on the show: Move over, Valerie and Dreama — Sabrina has a whole new set of best friends in The Chilling Adventures. Jaz Sinclair plays Rosalind, Sabrina's bookish and passionate friend.
15 of 19
Susie Putnam

Played by: Lachlan Watson, a non-binary actor who’s held small roles on shows like Nashville and Drop Dead Diva. Sabrina is their biggest role to date.

Their role on the show: Susie is non-binary (though they’re sometimes referred to as “she”) and one of Sabrina's best friends at Baxter High. They are often harassed by members of the football team. Together, with Rosalind and Sabrina, they become a founding member of WICCA (the Women's Intersectional Cultural and Creative Association).
16 of 19
Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Prudence

Played by: Tati Gabrielle, whose previous TV appearances include a stint as Gaia and The 100, though Sabrina seems to be her breakout role.

Her role on the show: The leader of the Weird Sisters, Prudence has it out for “half-breed” Sabrina from the moment the show begins. Though she mostly does sinister things to Sabrina and others, Prudence does have some redeeming qualities such as her funny quips and always-on-point finger waves.
17 of 19
Dorcas

Played by: Abigail F. Cowen. While Cowen’s career just seemingly began in 2014, she’s already held on roles on two major series: Netflix’s Stranger Things and Freeform’s The Fosters.

Her role on the show: Another one of Prudence’s lackey’s, Dorcas is the “Karen” of the Weird Sisters trio.
18 of 19
Agatha

Played by: Adeline Rudolph. This is Rudolph’s first credit, TV or otherwise.

Her role on the show: As of right now, she’s just one of Prudence’s sidekicks, also known as one-third of the Weird Sisters. Consider her the “Gretchen” of this Mean Girls-esque clique.
19 of 19
Nicholas

Played by: Gavin Leatherwood, who’s done time on NCIS, grown-ish. This appears to be his breakout TV role, though.

His role on the show: Meet Harvey Kinkle’s competition. No, seriously. He’s super charming, with a flair for reading and an obvious crush on Sabrina. Even better, as far as her family is concerned, he’s a warlock.
