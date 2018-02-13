The New Sabrina Series Is Looking For Its Mean Girl Villain

This won't be the only witchy adversary on Sabrina's radar — assuming that, of course, these characters are out to take Sabrina down. TVLine also teased that we would be introduced to Father Blackwood, who has quite the chilling title as the High Priest of the Church of Night. He is described as an "oppressive authority figure" who teaches Sabrina about the dark arts. Let's hope he's more Snape, and less Voldemort.