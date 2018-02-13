The New Sabrina Series Is Looking For Its Mean Girl Villain

Fans have been speculating about the new Sabrina, the Teenage Witch series ever since it was announced that Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was taking on the Archie Comics' character for his next TV project. Now, the tea has been spilled: Netflix has picked up the still-untitled series based on Aguirre-Sacasa's own Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic, with Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka as the titular teen witch. But who will fill out Sabrina's world? According to TVLine, the witch will pull a Cady Heron and come face-to-face with a spellbinding version of Regina George.
This won't be the first time Sabrina Spellman had to battle it out with a mean girl. The original Sabrina sitcom, starring Melissa Joan Hart, had Libby (Jenna Leigh Green), the rich girl who loathed the magical teen — but loved her boyfriend, Harvey (Nate Richert).
While Libby was sometimes the test subject for Sabrina's spells, this particular Regina George-type sounds pretty magical herself. Per TVLine, casting is currently underway for Prudence, the ringleader of a group called "The Weird Sisters." (In William Shakespeare's Macbeth, the three witches are sometimes referred to as "the weird sisters.")
This won't be the only witchy adversary on Sabrina's radar — assuming that, of course, these characters are out to take Sabrina down. TVLine also teased that we would be introduced to Father Blackwood, who has quite the chilling title as the High Priest of the Church of Night. He is described as an "oppressive authority figure" who teaches Sabrina about the dark arts. Let's hope he's more Snape, and less Voldemort.
Potential frenemies aside, we know at least one character who will be Sabrina's ride-or-die: Salem, her talking black cat. Aguirre-Sacasa introduced fans to the feline via Instagram.
"Ladies and gentlemen, meet #Greendale’s latest resident," the TV writer captioned the image. "All hail, Salem!"
If only we could use magic to get us closer to the still-unknown Netflix release date. Sigh.
