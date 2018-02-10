Salem The Cat Is Coming Back For Netflix's Sabrina & I Cried Tears Of Joy

If there's one thing in the world I request we protect at all costs, its Salem The Cat. He was my favourite character in the '90s adaptation of Sabrina The Teenage Witch, and I already know that he'll be my favourite character in the upcoming Netflix Sabrina series because, I mean, it's Salem. Riverdale creator and the brain behind the Netflix spin-off Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted out a photo of the cat for the first time today, and it filled me with so much emotion that I cried real tears at my desk. I know that's something people say when they just want to say they love something, but I mean it. There were tears and I am still embarrassed about it.
But why should I be? This Salem is majestic AF and definitely does his predecessor justice.
"Ladies and gentlemen, meet #Greendale’s latest resident," Aguirre-Sacasa captioned the photo. "All hail, Salem!"
Details about this magical feline, however, are still unknown. For instance, will he stick to his comic book roots and be a non-speaking cat who just hangs around? Or will Netflix draw inspiration from the Nick Bakay-voiced rendition and give this new Salem a similar personality (and lust for world domination)?
All we know about this untitled Sabrina spin-off is that it will be much, much darker than the original character most of us know and love. One by one, however, it's all coming together. Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka is taking on the title role, with actress Jaz Sinclair as her best friend Rosalind Walker.
We also know that Harvey Kinkle will be back for the Netflix story, since a picture of a script posted by Aguirre-Sacasa shows dialogue between the high-schooler and the witch.
"I...wanted you to see where I was born, Harvey. Not in Greendale General, like it says on my birth certificate," Sabrina says in the script. "Here. In this grove of trees. Almost 16 years ago. And, uhm, where I'll be reborn this Saturday night. On my birthday. At the stroke of midnight. In the middle of a penumbral lunar eclipse. The kind that only happens once every 66 years. That's why I can't go to Rosalind's Halloween party this weekend."
Refinery29 has reached out to Aguirre-Sacasa for more info about the show's newest feline addition, but when it comes to Salem The Cat, you really can't go wrong.
