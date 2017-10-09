The CW's reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch promises to have a slew of changes from the T.G.I.F. favorite, but one character will be present and accounted for. Harvey Kinkle, the sometimes-dopey heartthrob who manages to snag Sabrina's heart, will be making a comeback right alongside everyone's favorite witch. Cosmopolitan reports that an Instagram post from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the executive producer of both Riverdale and the new Sabrina, shows Harvey and Sabrina interacting.
Cosmo took a closer look at the script that Aguirre-Sacasa posted. Thanks to a little zoom action, fans can readT Sabrina revealing her secret to Harvey right away, not after multiple seasons of behind-t, which Aguirre-Sacasa also writes, the CW show may not have the same sassy aunts or animatronic black cat. However, with Harvey back, there's one thing that probably won't change: he teenage witch will fall for the hunky jock and all in the world of high school, supernatural or not, is just as it should be.
Advertisement
"I...wanted you to see where I was born, Harvey. Not in Greendale General, like it says on my birth certificate. Here. In this grove of trees. Almost 16 years ago. And, uhm, where I'll be reborn this Saturday night. On my birthday. At the stroke of midnight. In the middle of a penumbral lunar eclipse. The kind that only happens once every 66 years. That's why I can't go to Rosalind's Halloween party this weekend."
Like Riverdale, which is a darker, moodier take on the Archie comics, Sabrina will take a different look at the story that '90s kids grew up with. Based on the comic series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which Aguirre-Sacasa also writes, the CW show may not have the same sassy aunts or animatronic black cat. However, with Harvey back, there's one thing that probably won't change: The teenage witch will fall for the hunky jock and all in the world of high school, supernatural or not, is just as it should be.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement