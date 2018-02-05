Since apparently my application wasn't good enough, Netflix has cast the role of Sabrina's best friend in the untitled remake of Sabrina The Teenage Witch. The upcoming Riverdale spin-off based on the original comic stars Kiernan Shipka as the teenage witch herself, and now The Hollywood Reporter reveals actress Jaz Sinclair will be joining the show as her best friend.
No, not Valerie or Dreama, the BFFs from the late-90s CBS interpretation, but as a new character named Rosalind Walker, the daughter of Greendale's minister which THR describes as "brash, empowered, and outspoken."
You've seen Sinclair before in movies like Paper Towns and Fun Mom Dinner, and she's also had roles in The Vampire Diaries and Easy.
This new character isn't the only deviation the Netflix adaptation is taking from the Melissa Joan Hart series. There won't be a Salem the Cat, and in general, the mood is a lot less about kooky hijinks and a lot more about the sinister world of witchcraft.
"[The Netflix version of the character] is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own," Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Variety.
However, some things look like they might stay the same. In a glimpse of an early script posted by Aguirre-Sacasa back in October, when the spin-off was originally slated to appear on the CW, Sabrina is seen talking to love interest Harvey Kinkle.
"I...wanted you to see where I was born, Harvey. Not in Greendale General, like it says on my birth certificate," Sabrina says in the script. "Here. In this grove of trees. Almost 16 years ago. And, uhm, where I'll be reborn this Saturday night. On my birthday. At the stroke of midnight. In the middle of a penumbral lunar eclipse. The kind that only happens once every 66 years. That's why I can't go to Rosalind's Halloween party this weekend."
Rosalind, who we now know is played by Sinclair. That's two down, the rest of the cast to go. Don't worry, Netflix — it's just my entire childhood in your hands.
