I have seen every episode of Sabrina The Teenage Witch no less than five times (yes, even the college years) (even the post-college years), so there's nobody who better encapsulates my childhood than Melissa Joan Hart. The actress, who you'll recognize from other '90s hits like Clarissa Explains It All and the movie Drive Me Crazy, has a new project coming up. She directed the new TV movie The Watcher In The Woods, but stopped by Entertainment Weekly to reflect on all of our childhood favorites.
In a segment titled "Melissa Explains It All," the now-41-year-old revealed some behind-the-scenes tidbits about her projects, like the fact that Sam's ladder in Clarissa Explains It All was actually just a couple feet tall, and that he was really just crawling up from the floor.
When it was time to talk about Sabrina, she sighed.
"Ugh, the best years of my life," she said (same!). "We did Sabrina for seven years. We got to go to Australia together to do Sabrina Down Under, we went to Rome together to do Sabrina Goes To Rome, we went and did a special episode at Animal Kingdom in Florida. We just had a blast. Those are some of the best years of my life, and it's all documented for my children to see."
This doesn't mean she didn't work hard. The actress recalls a time when she was filming both Sabrina and an uncredited cameo in Can't Hardly Wait? that resulted in back-to-back filming that left her exhausted – and injured.
"I just think bloody shins and being soaking wet," she said. Apparently, she had been up for over 50 hours, and was dragging her shins on concrete every time she got out of the pool.
While her next project isn't the Sabrina or Clarissa reboot we've been waiting for, I'm still holding out hope.
