This witchy conundrum leads Sabrina on the 10-episode coming of age tale that is The Chilling Adventures’ first season. It also leads to the entrance of one of Netflix’s best new villains of the year, Doctor Who baddie Michelle Gomez as Miss Wardell, Sabrina’s teacher who has an agenda of her own. While Sabrina’s relentless stubbornness may wear thin on viewer’s patience by the end of the season, it’s unlikely anyone will tire of Miss Wardell, an unstoppable slinky terror. One of Wardell’s greatest strengths is her ability to both be one of Sabrina’s leading feminists and a character who uses the draw of feminism to manipulate everyone around her. I can’t tell you why the character is spinning such a vast web of lies, but I can confirm you’ll be mesmerised the entire time.