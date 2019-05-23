Anna Kendrick's New Show Is Basically American Horror Story For Rom Coms

With the end of The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, it’s about time that fans of romantic comedies were treated to a TV version of the genre. (Sorry, You, but as much as Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg thinks he’s the modern-day Billy Crystal, he’s more like hipster Patrick Bateman.) Fortunately, Anna Kendrick is helping usher in a new age of TV rom com and really, isn’t it about time?
According to Variety, Kendrick will star and executive produce Love Life, a new series for the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service. Unlike, say, American Horror Story, which created a new nightmare for audiences to play in each season, this anthology series will follow a different protagonist each season as they search for love. Kendrick will play the heroine of the first installment of the romantic comedy series.
Kendrick is no stranger to romance onscreen. She broke hearts in musical adaptation The Last Five Years, got involved in a love square between Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson, and Ron Livingston in 2013's Drinking Buddies, and romanced a hitman played by Sam Rockwell in Mr. Right.
The upcoming series will be the first television role for Kendrick, though she has another one in the works: Kendrick will also star in Quibi series Dummy, where she portrays a writer and her boyfriend's sex doll. The series, which was written as a TV pilot and then adapted into a film, will be broken up into 10-minute episodes, per the upcoming streamer's model.
Also working on the show is Paul Feig, who directed Kendrick in her tongue-in-cheek domestic thriller A Simple Favor. He will produce Love Life along with creator Sam Boyd, who is also slated to direct the project.
Though Feig is perhaps most famous for movies like Bridesmaids and the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, he also has an excellent recent history in romantic comedies: He produced Jenn Kayin Robinson’s Netflix movie Someone Great, starring Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez.
There's clearly a lot to love in Love Life.
