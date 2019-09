After all, Rebecca has no idea who she is until that final moment of the series. The end of Crazy Ex is actually the beginning for Rebecca, because we don't even know if she's going to succeed or that she's even any good at songwriting. All we know is that she figured out what she wants to try to do. And getting her to the point where she could see that was the series' mission all along. She's not a crazy ex-girlfriend , or just a girl in love , or someone paralyzed by the word "crazy."