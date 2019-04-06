After breaking up with all three suitors, Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) explained to closest-thing-to-an-OTP Greg (Skylar Astin) that she didn't expect him to wait, but she needed more time to figure out this desire to become a songwriter. The series ends with no romantic resolution, and Rebecca sitting down to perform the first song she's written in front of her friends. We never hear the song. That's the end of the story, and whatever happens after the credits roll is up to interpretation. But, if you've been paying attention since season 1, says showrunner and co-creator Aline Brosh-McKenna, you probably know that's exactly where this comedic, oddball romantic comedy-musical has been headed all along.