Now that Gilmore Girls has made it to the cherished TV afterlife — Netflix — there is a lot at stake. Amy Sherman-Palladino created the series with her husband Dan in 2000, but had to leave it behind in 2006 after failed negotiations with the network. The show ended a season later in 2007, leaving fans heartbroken and yearning for more. After nearly a decade, we're about to get our wish. But what’s at stake is bigger than the story itself.



First, the new miniseries, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, is a redemption song for Sherman-Palladino and her husband. The creators' brainchild essentially died in someone else’s hands after their departure. Many fans were disappointed with the way Gilmore Girls ended, and it might be safe to assume Sherman-Palladino’s absence had something to do with that outcome. Now, she’s able to end the series on her own terms as the executive producer of the Netflix reboot.



With Sherman-Palladino back on board, fans can finally put another, and perhaps the biggest, mystery to rest. In a 2006 interview, before the creators departure from the show, Sherman-Palladino told TV Guide that she dreamt of ending the series with four specific words. Those words evaded fans and critics of the show from its grave, and they've become the main focus now that the series has been resurrected.



Naturally, the internet is going wild with theories about what the words could be.

