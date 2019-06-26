Everybody In The Conference Room: The Office Is Leaving Netflix

Not even watching compilations of The Office bloopers can soothe my soul from the news that The Office is leaving Netflix. NBC announced the news in a statement on Tuesday, saying the beloved workplace mockumentary will remain on the streaming service until 2021 before hopping over to NBC's own upcoming streaming service for five exclusive years.
"The Office has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before," Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, said in the statement. "We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service."
The new streaming service is set to launch in the first quarter of 2020 and, unlike Netflix, will be ad-supported. If you already have cable, the service will be free, but if you've been cord-cutting in favor of services like Netflix and Hulu, CNBC says it will cost around $10 a month — on top of what you're already paying for those other platforms.
How is Netflix taking the news? Not great. According to CNBC, Netflix offered to pay up to $90 million a year to keep the rights, but NBC refused, prompting this tweet:
We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021— Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019
They also reminded everyone that while Michael Scott may be leaving the platform, Steve Carell has an upcoming project, Space Force, that Netflix subscribers can look forward to while Dunder Mifflin employees pack their Netflix desks.
just leaving this here for totally no reason https://t.co/B8y3htwKSL— Netflix US (@netflix) June 26, 2019
The good news? 2021 is a long time away. You have ample time to watch all nine seasons of The Office to say goodbye — or, more realistically, watch all nine seasons and then all nine seasons again and then all nine seasons again.
NBC did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
