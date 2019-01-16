Michael Scott has moved on from paper and to the intergalactic, which is to say, Steve Carell will be starring in an upcoming Netflix comedy set in space. The company announced in a teaser that Carell will be returning to his workplace-comedy roots in a farce based on the military branch created last year by President Trump of the same name.
"Space Force" was announced as a sixth branch of the military back the summer of 2018, but the specifics have yet to be ironed out. The relatively vague nature of the proposition serves as the inspiration for the show, with the characters having to figure out what it is they're doing and exactly why they're there. Sounds a lot like working at a paper company.
That makes sense, because Carell has teamed back up with Greg Daniels, who was showrunner on The Office, to create the show, which currently doesn't not have a release date. While it's not exactly the Office reunion we've been hoping for, it looks like it could be something even better.
Watch the teaser below.
.@SteveCarell will star in a new workplace comedy series he co-created with #TheOffice’s Greg Daniels about the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services: the Space Force! pic.twitter.com/6GEFNgP18w— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 16, 2019
