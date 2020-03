Jane, who used to do camming before becoming an in-person sex worker, also used to work in a brothel and believes that workers there may be facing situations that put their health at significant risk. "As an independent worker … I have that privilege to ask if clients have been in contact with [the virus] and to say no, at this point. If you are working at a brothel, you don’t really have a choice of who you can see and definitely not a choice of if they have travelled to X, Y and Z recently." With sex workers having to pay a house fee to the brothel owner, regardless of whether they come into work or not, you can see how the virus is a serious financial – as well as a health – worry. If sex workers run into debt with their manager, they may avoid the brothel and turn to street work for money. Coronavirus is making many people fearful but for sex workers, the lack of security it creates is leaving us extra vulnerable.