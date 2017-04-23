The Ultimate Guide To Freelancing

In the era of outsourcing and social media, there’s never been a better time to freelance. What’s more, the world of freelancing offers a heady mix of pleasures denied to the average 9-to-5er. Afternoon naps! PJs instead of suits! Off-peak gym membership! But, there are some downsides, too: struggling to maintain a work-life balance, a hermit-like existence, and that infernal tax-return form, to name a few. So, before you flounce out of the office Jerry Maguire-style (with or without Renée Zellweger in tow), we suggest you click through and read what the experts have to say.