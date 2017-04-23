The Ultimate Guide To Freelancing

If you spend your days imagining elaborate ways you’d like to quit your job, it might be time to find a new way to channel that extra energy. One idea? Re-imagining your career — and figuring out a way to become your own boss.
In the era of outsourcing and social media, there’s never been a better time to freelance. What’s more, the world of freelancing offers a heady mix of pleasures denied to the average 9-to-5er. Afternoon naps! PJs instead of suits! Off-peak gym membership! But, there are some downsides, too: struggling to maintain a work-life balance, a hermit-like existence, and that infernal tax-return form, to name a few. So, before you flounce out of the office Jerry Maguire-style (with or without Renée Zellweger in tow), we suggest you click through and read what the experts have to say.
We’ve asked seasoned freelancers and professional advisors to give us the skinny on what it takes to make it on your own. While being your own boss is tough, if you put in the research, time, and self-discipline, you might just make it work. Read on to find out how.