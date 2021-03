Started A Lockdown Side Hustle? Here’s The Money Advice You Need

If you are earning more than £1,000 from your side hustle, you are classed, for tax purposes, as 'self-employed' and will have to register as a sole trader : a self-employed person who owns and runs their own business as an individual. You can hold this title alongside your 'employed' status and it means you will have to complete a tax return. "You fill in the self-employed section of a self-assessment tax return but you don't have to register in any other way if you remain a sole trader." You will have to claim business expenses against your trading income so you have a responsibility to keep all your receipts for everything from packaging to computing costs to camera equipment, Iona adds. You can claim reasonable working from home expenses based on the space you are using and the amount of time you are using it per week.