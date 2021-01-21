Is It Too Late To Quit My Job & Start Again?

Cate says: The short answer to your question of "Have I lost my mind?" is, well, NO. Absolutely not. There are so many people around your age who hit a point in their career and go, "Wow, I’m kinda done!" There are so many reasons why we can fall out of love with our job or our current career trajectory and just want to pack it all in and start anew. This feels audacious and complicated at the very best of times but as you acknowledged, it might feel extra 'crazy' while in the middle of a pandemic. Changing jobs or career paths in a pandemic sounds daunting but it really depends on your personal situation. I think the bigger question here has less to do with the pandemic and the timing of this change, and rather why you want this change to begin with.