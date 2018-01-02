Since its launch, eBay has helped clear the wardrobes and top up the bank balances of many an overzealous shopper. My own wardrobe has wished a warm farewell to more items than I’d ever care to admit to my mother. Whether suddenly a little snug or simply a moment of madness, my unwanted pieces were shipped off to the highest bidder.
Twenty-two years on and eBay is more suited to professional traders than private sellers. A harsh lesson often learned through letting a once-loved item go for the 99p starting price. Thankfully, a veritable proliferation of resale apps and sites have popped up over the last five years, covering everything from specialist luxury jewellery to high street must-have pieces. Stripping back your wardrobe is also the savviest way of funding your next investment piece.
So as the January blues are in full swing and if, like us, there's an abundance of last-minute impulse buys from party season hanging in your wardrobe, take advantage of our edit of the top specialist fashion resale sites to bump up your bank balance and curate your 2018 look.