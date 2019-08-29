13 Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

The older (and more money savvy) I get, the more I realise that saving money is all about playing Current You (an impulsive, reckless maniac) so that Future You (the grown-up, best adult version of yourself) will reap the benefits.
It is because of this that I put my savings into a separate account on the day I get paid so that Current Me can't purchase one-way flights to Sri Lanka with money that Future Me will one day need to buy a car. It is because of this that I take £1 a day (Current Me would never notice such a trivial amount) and put it in a Monzo pot that Future Me will one day be able to use to book that hen do that somehow costs £200 without eating into my monthly spending allowance.
The women of the Money Diaries Facebook group are obviously pros at this kind of thing and have plenty of tips on how to do it. Click through for their best advice.