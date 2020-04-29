Each week, we rightly emerge from our homes to clap on our doorsteps for our beloved NHS workers who are fighting the battle against coronavirus. They are the doctors, nurses, cleaners, care workers and porters who risk their lives every day to save others.
Also among the extensive list of key workers are the brilliant staff in our local supermarkets, pharmacies, greengrocers and corner shops, who are facing similar dangers to ensure we are able to buy the items we need during the crisis. Then there are the delivery drivers, rubbish collectors and postmen and women who continue to provide essential services for our communities.
While many of us have the privilege of being able to work from home in order to flatten the curve, retail workers don't have that luxury. What is it like to be a non-NHS key worker during the pandemic lockdown and how are they coping?
We spoke to three young women across the UK who are on the front line to see how their lives have changed and how they feel about being an essential worker.