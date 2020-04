How The NHS Became The Coolest ‘Brand’ In Britain

There’s a quote by stand-up comedian Henning Wehn circulating on social media right now : "We don’t do charity in Germany. We pay taxes. Charity is a failure of governments’ responsibilities." As NHS devotees, of course we’re all more than happy to donate; lack of control is defining our existence right now and pulling together as one big community to support the ultimate triumph of Britain’s welfare state is heartwarming, particularly when the country has felt so utterly divided in recent years. As Josh Glancy, a Brit living in an equally divided America, noted in his Times column last weekend , our fierce loyalty to the NHS has brought together those who have been diametrically opposed on the political spectrum of late in a way he’s not seeing in the USA. Boomer or millennial, conservative or liberal, city-dweller or countryside-resider – the NHS unites us all.