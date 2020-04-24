How The NHS Became The Coolest ‘Brand’ In Britain

Once again, Brits’ unique love for the NHS is apparent here: taken out of context, these sentiments – "Made in the UK" – could come across as nationalist thanks to the co-opting of our country’s identity by Brexiteers and the far right. Yet when applied to our treasured NHS, national pride is celebrated far and wide. "We feel that anyone that regularly uses the NHS services appreciates it, but it’s often easy for people to take it for granted," say Boyle and Mehrkar. "The events of COVID-19 have really shown everyone how vital they are and this appreciation must continue going forward. All healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses, surgeons, porters, cleaners etc.) should be treated like heroes."