Our current global situation is something that none of us could have imagined just a few months ago. Since originating in Wuhan, COVID-19 has spread rapidly around the world, causing many communities to self-isolate in a bid to flatten the curve and stop the virus spreading.
While the UK government has stopped short of announcing plans for a full-scale lockdown, drastic measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the population, which now include full school closures, flight restrictions and limited use of public transport. The measures, while needed, have left many people feeling anxious, creating an air of tension both online and in the outside world.
Thankfully though, in times of crisis, the best parts of humanity often shine through. While the negative impact of coronavirus continues to dominate global conversation, many acts of kindness are taking place amid the unrest. From local communities offering to collect groceries for elderly neighbours, to teachers tutoring pupils via video call, self-isolation is seeing people band together more than ever before.
So if you are in need of something to smile about, click through to see all the acts of good happening in the world right now.