How To Help During The Coronavirus Outbreak When You Feel Powerless

Urgent appeal. We at @thebeautybanks are desperately trying to get handwash, soap, sanitiser, washing powder and more to people living in poverty, so that they can have the same chance as everyone else in protecting their families. We really need your help. Please scroll for info, and click the link in my Insta profile biog. PLEASE NOTE: Unfortunately, due to the outbreak, we cannot accept product donations at this time - we need to buy supplies and have them delivered safely and hygienically, direct to our charities, and so desperately need @gofundme donations. Just a quid will really matter to us. #helpinghands #beautybanks #hygienepoverty * LINK IN MY INSTA BIO