How To Help During The Coronavirus Outbreak When You Feel Powerless

COVID-19 has gripped the UK, with at least 1,543 infected people and 55 deaths at the time of writing. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced new self-isolation measures that have banned mass gatherings, and urged people to work from home and to avoid non-essential travel.
Many have already chosen to practise social distancing, while others have self-isolated as the country tries to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak. And while we can feel pretty helpless against a disease over which we have no power, there are many ways to help the vulnerable during this difficult time.
According to the World Health Organization, the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart and lung respiratory diseases) are most at risk of developing a severe form of the virus. Boris Johnson has urged the over-70s to self-isolate at home for 12 weeks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
Self-isolation can have severe economic, physical and emotional consequences for many, including those who are on zero-hour contracts, the self-employed or employees who are not entitled to sick pay. That's not to mention the many elderly people who are lonely and those with mental health problems. If schools are shut across the country, this will have an impact on families, especially single-parent households.
For those who are fit and healthy, and want to help – in ways big or small – here are some things you can do to support your community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Follow health advice
It's imperative that you stay at home and self-isolate if you are exhibiting any of the coronavirus symptoms: a new continuous cough or a high fever. The NHS advises that you do not need to contact them at this time but if your symptoms worsen, you must dial 111. If you have been abroad, had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or have exhibited symptoms, you and whomever you live with should self-isolate at home for 14 days.
It is also important that you wash your hands frequently with soap and water and distance yourself from others who are coughing or sneezing by at least one metre (three feet).
Join a mutual aid group
Hundreds of mutual aid groups are popping up across the country to support the most vulnerable in their towns and communities during the outbreak. Many of these groups are run by volunteers who are delivering food, prescriptions and offering advice to those who are self-isolating, especially to elderly and disabled people. To find your nearest mutual aid group, visit the COVID-19 Mutual Aid group directory here. If there isn't a group listed in your local area, click here for some advice on how to set one up.
Donate money to those in financial difficulty
Many people will be suffering severe economic hardship as we try to keep ourselves afloat through the coronavirus uncertainty. If you are able to donate, plenty of charities and organisations are calling out for donations for those in need. These include:
Stop stockpiling
UK supermarkets published a joint letter asking shoppers to stop stockpiling and to be more considerate of others. You should only be purchasing the items you need so that more vulnerable members of society are not left without much-needed items. These include toilet roll, food, household items and sanitary towels.
In the letter, the supermarkets urged the public to "be considerate" in the way they shop. "We understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without.
"There is enough for everyone if we all work together."
Support local workers
With many supermarkets struggling to meet demand thanks to shoppers stockpiling, what better time than to support your local shopkeepers? Not only are you buying the items you need, you are also helping a business stay afloat during a period of uncertainty.
Give blood
If you are fit and healthy, the NHS advises that you continue to give blood when you can as it will provide vital help to those in need. The coronavirus outbreak has already put a strain on NHS services, so ensuring that hospitals have a steady supply of blood to treat patients is imperative.
The NHS advises: "Please keep donating. Blood donation is essential to saving lives. If you have travelled to a coronavirus risk area recently or been in contact with someone who has the virus, you may have to wait some time before giving blood. There are no confirmed cases of any form of coronavirus being passed on through the donation of substances of human origin such as blood, organs, tissues and stem cells."
Give to food and beauty banks
Urgent appeal. We at @thebeautybanks are desperately trying to get handwash, soap, sanitiser, washing powder and more to people living in poverty, so that they can have the same chance as everyone else in protecting their families. We really need your help. Please scroll for info, and click the link in my Insta profile biog. PLEASE NOTE: Unfortunately, due to the outbreak, we cannot accept product donations at this time - we need to buy supplies and have them delivered safely and hygienically, direct to our charities, and so desperately need @gofundme donations. Just a quid will really matter to us. #helpinghands #beautybanks #hygienepoverty * LINK IN MY INSTA BIO
As the virus spreads and more people begin to stockpile food from supermarkets, food banks could face additional pressures. There are hundreds of food banks across the country which could benefit from your generosity. Rather than donating fresh food, which is perishable, it is wise to donate with your wallet so that the food bank can buy products as and when there is demand. Visit The Trussell Trust to find your nearest food bank.
There will also be many people unable to afford personal hygiene and beauty products during the outbreak. Jo Jones and Sali Hughes have set up a GoFundMe for low-income workers and people living in poverty. Beauty Banks will provide the homeless and vulnerable with basic hygiene essentials such as hand wash, soap and hand sanitiser as well as laundry detergent. You can donate here.
The World Health Organization says you can protect yourself by washing your hands, covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing (ideally with a tissue), avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and don't get too close to people who are coughing, sneezing or with a fever. If you suspect you have the symptoms of COVID-19 you should call NHS 111 and stay indoors.
