These £25 Artist T-Shirts Look Cool & Support Amnesty

"Censorship is often the thin end of the wedge when it comes to human rights violations," says Kate Allen, director of Amnesty International UK. "Time and time again, we’ve seen cases of brave human rights defenders in repressive countries being subjected to censorship, then threatened and harassed, and then finally jailed or even killed. ​We’re delighted to be working with Everpress and this incredible array of designers to raise awareness of the evils of censorship."