These £25 Artist T-Shirts Look Cool & Support Amnesty

Human rights charity Amnesty International has teamed up with 50 young artists – from designers and photographers to cartoonists and poets – and no-waste merch makers Everpress, to create 50 T-shirt designs on the theme of censorship. From NTS logo designer Adam Tickle’s ‘Utopia’ motif, to photographer Katie Silvester’s picture of her friend holding a flower over her nipple (an IRL version of emoji-censoring on Instagram), and Carri Munden’s unhappy face showing its middle finger (a rare resurrection of her cult London label Cassette Playa), the graphics range from the abstract to the specific.
London streetwear label Radical Boulevard designed a T-shirt to commemorate the tragedy of the Grenfell fire in 2017; hip-hop culture magazine BRICK printed the real New York Times article, "Obscenity or Art? Trial on Rap Lyrics Opens" from 1990; and stylist Charlotte Moss used the historic image of suffragette Emily Wilding Davison protesting for women’s rights on the racecourse at Epsom, where she was knocked down and killed by the king’s horse.
"Censorship is often the thin end of the wedge when it comes to human rights violations," says Kate Allen, director of Amnesty International UK. "Time and time again, we’ve seen cases of brave human rights defenders in repressive countries being subjected to censorship, then threatened and harassed, and then finally jailed or even killed. We’re delighted to be working with Everpress and this incredible array of designers to raise awareness of the evils of censorship."
The T-shirts are available here. All designs are £25 each, with 50% of the profit going to the artist, and 50% to charity. With work from streetwear brands such as Sukeban, photographers like Ysa Pérez, fashion designers including Liam Hodges, filmmaker Dexter Navy, and artists like Joy Miessi, £25 is very, very good value. And the profits support both young creative talent and the international fight against human rights abuses. It’s the perfect guilt-free way to top up your summer wardrobe.