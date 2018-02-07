"It was huge, I had no idea it was going to become so iconic," Hamnett tells Refinery29. "The power of the slogan T-shirt is that it's on your body so it becomes a part of you, there's no filter." Despite the encounter becoming one of the most memorable political protests in modern history, and her later catwalk statements against Tony Blair's government, Hamnett discourages us from thinking that it starts and ends with a worn slogan. "While these T-shirts are always relevant, whether it's anti-nuclear or anti-pollution, it's not going to save the world. You need to get out there. Jeremy Corbyn said, 'The only thing that changes a politician's behaviour is something that threatens their ability to get re-elected'."