Why is this such big news? At one time, Norway was the world's largest producer of fox fur – the market is now dominated by China – and nearly one million foxes and mink are intensively bred and killed for their fur coats each year. The country currently has around 200 fur farms, according to the Norwegian Fur Breeders Association, meaning this promise is not only being praised by animal rights groups but will inevitably send ripples through the fashion industry, hopefully encouraging more and more brands to turn away from the cruel practice.