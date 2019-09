Back in March of 2016, Giorgio Armani pledged to go fur-free , but the conversation was sparked once again in October of last year with Gucci's announcement that, beginning with its spring 2018 collection, it would no longer use mink, fox, rabbit, Karakul lamb, and raccoon dog as part of its new 10-year “Culture of Purpose” sustainability plan. “Being socially responsible is one of Gucci’s core values, and we will continue to strive to do better for the environment and animals," Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri said in London during the 2017 Kering Talk at the London College of Fashion. "Gucci is excited to take this next step and hopes it will help inspire innovation and raise awareness, changing the luxury fashion industry for the better.”