Giorgio Armani is going completely fur-free. The designer announced that he'll no longer be using fur in his collections — nor will any of the other labels in his Armani Group portfolio.
The change is in effect from fall '16 collections onward, and it applies to all of the Armani Group's brands, which include Giorgio Armani, Armani Collezioni, Emporio Armani, and A/X Armani Exchange, among others. "Technological progress made over the years allows us to have valid alternatives at our disposal that render the use of cruel practices unnecessary," designer Giorgio Armani shared in a statement. "Pursuing the positive process undertaken long ago, my company is now taking a major step ahead, reflecting our attention to the critical issues of protecting and caring for the environment and animals."
Just like Hugo Boss did when it adopted a fur-free policy in July 2015, Armani worked with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS, which also shared the news on its blog) and the Fur Free Alliance to develop this plan. Armani first spoke of his intention to discontinue the use of fur in his collections in 2007 — however, he did not commit to it (sending rabbit fur down a fall '08 runway), which attracted criticism from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), according to the L.A. Times. Members of the organization's Asia-Pacific branch organized an anti-fur protest in front of a Giorgio Armani store in Taipei in 2009.
Other animal rights organizations are responding positively to Armani's decision, too. "This critical decision to stop using fur, declared by one of the world’s most iconic and talented designers, is an important victory for animals and fashion," Adam M. Roberts, CEO of Born Free USA and the Born Free Foundation, said in a statement. "We could not be more grateful to the leadership the Armani brand has shown, and we hope this action will strongly influence the rest of the high-end fashion industry."
Ben Williamson, media director for PETA, told Refinery29 that the organization is pleased with Armani's decision to use faux fur and other animal-friendly materials. "The fashion industry is finally facing up to the environmental devastation caused by coating animal pelts with a whole host of toxic chemicals in order to stop them from rotting in fashionistas' wardrobes," he said. This practice "led the World Bank to rank the fur industry as one of the worst producers of toxic metal pollution in the world," he added.
For more ethical shopping options, the HSUS has an up-to-date resource of brands and retailers committed to fur-less fashion.
