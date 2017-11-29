The first step in radically changing the way we source, make, buy and retain clothes is to phase out the substances that damage our health and planet, removing all plastic microfibres. Next, a transformation in the disposability of the clothes we wear: we must design them to last longer, and buy with longevity in mind. The third step must address the way we recycle old garments, from considering the fabric's durability to increasing the appeal of renewed pieces. Finally, we should cut down on waste wherever possible, by reusing fabric offcuts and reducing production methods that use colossal amounts of water.