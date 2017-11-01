The show will focus on the past as well as the present, from the natural fibres favoured during the 17th and 18th centuries – think silk, flax, wool and cotton – through to the manmade materials which brought fashion to the masses and now accounts for a huge percentage of the world's water and air pollution. Beyond simply hammering home fashion's negative impact on nature, the exhibition will offer solutions to industry-wide problems. From the use of low-water denim to wild rubber, more conceptual projects will be on show, like the synthetic spider silk tunic and trousers made by Bolt Threads x Stella McCartney.