The first step in radically changing the way we source, make, buy and retain clothes is to phase out the substances that damage our health and planet, removing all plastic microfibers. Next, a transformation in the disposability of the clothes we wear: we must design them to last longer, and buy with longevity in mind. The third step needs to address the way we recycle old garments, from considering the fabric's durability to increasing the appeal of renewed pieces. Finally, we need to cut down on waste wherever possible by reusing fabric offcuts and reducing production methods that use colossal amounts of water.