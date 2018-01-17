Stella McCartney Has Some Strong Words For The Beauty Industry

“The starting point for [the original scent] was always asking the hard questions, so relaunching it now has given me a fresh opportunity to see how far we've come in fragrance. Mimicking [scents] is something that's come about in recent years that's increased sustainability, which is something I would normally be opposed to because I’d want all organic and natural ingredients, but that can be more harmful to the environment because mimicking fragrances uses no land or water. I insist on recyclable outer packing and that's quite unheard of — the margins don't allow for that, so we pushed back — and foil printing, for example, is much more high shine, but it's more environmentally unfriendly. Sometimes you compromise, but it's for the right cause. “