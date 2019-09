At Maria Tash 's three piercing studios — located in New York, London, and Rome — new looks are put through a series of trials and tests before they make it into the beauty zeitgeist. "We're always beta testing new trends," she told Refinery29, "And for 2018, we'll be releasing a few of them." The jewelry designer and longtime piercer is one of the most respected in the game and says the ear is due for a comeback.