Less than seven years later it had disappeared, but it popped up on Tumblrs, Pinterest and Instagram, so there was a generation of people who were used to the digital world but couldn’t really comprehend this analogue beast. One of the things that made me realise this was when I was going to the initial meetings for this publication, I used to bring copies of the magazine with me. I sat on the Tube when everyone was reading books on tablets, these grey objects, and I’d open up the pages of The Face, which was this kaleidoscopic explosion, and it would kind of blow people’s minds that you were doing this eccentric, old-fashioned thing. Which only 12 years before would have been the norm. So I was being a missionary for it, saying, "Look, fuckers, this was actually a really important thing that altered the way we look at and experience visual culture and how that's communicated today."