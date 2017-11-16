The Story Of The Face: The Magazine That Defined An Era

The Story of The Face, writer and curator Paul Gorman's homage to the iconic youth culture publication, couldn't come at a more interesting time. The magazine industry is at a turning point: British Vogue is entering an exciting new era with Edward Enninful at the helm, while other titles are closing down in the face of a growing digital content landscape. Meanwhile, the independent zine scene is thriving, as creatives seek an outlet for expression.
Running from 1980 to 2004, The Face showcased world-class photography from industry giants such as Nick Knight, Corinne Day, and David Sims, era-defining graphic design from people like Neville Brody, and faces including Kate Moss, Boy George, and David Bowie. And whether or not you've ever actually picked up a copy, you'll likely recognize its aesthetic — you might have even Pinned a photograph from one of its editorials, or seen one of its feature headlines referenced online.
Earlier this year, the magazine was acquired by Wasted Talent Ltd., which plans to relaunch the brand in 2018. Ahead of its return to the publishing zeitgeist, we spoke to Gorman about The Face's lasting legacy on popular culture, the boom in indie publishing, and what its revival might look like in the age of Instagram.