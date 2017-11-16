The Story Of The Face: The Magazine That Defined An Era

Running from 1980 to 2004, The Face showcased world-class photography from industry giants such as Nick Knight, Corinne Day, and David Sims, era-defining graphic design from people like Neville Brody, and faces including Kate Moss, Boy George, and David Bowie. And whether or not you've ever actually picked up a copy, you'll likely recognize its aesthetic — you might have even Pinned a photograph from one of its editorials, or seen one of its feature headlines referenced online.