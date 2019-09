So while pockets of young activists had been tirelessly campaigning in the lead-up to this week’s election, how can we trace the mass turnout of young voters who were previously unengaged? Do not underestimate the reach of social media. According to The Independent , in the weeks leading up to the registration deadline, Labour was encouraging young people to sign up in over one third of their social media posts, with over a quarter on Corbyn’s personal social platforms. The Conservatives? The last time they used Facebook to encourage people to vote was April 2016. Corbyn’s relatable charisma leant itself well to the internet, with phrases like ‘ absolute boy ’ and ‘ a big bag of cans for the lads ’, and memes of Corbyn becoming declarations of the left-wing on Twitter and Instagram. While this may sound trivial, tapping into the digital world of young people certainly played its part in the result.