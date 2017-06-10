The charity has been working with Team Future, a group specifically created to build the power and voice of young people in political debate. Emily explains that in the lead-up to the election, there were clear strategies to engage the under-18s: “The group developed a manifesto for politicians, based on a survey they had carried out with over 4,000 young people around Greater Manchester. It asked which behaviours and values they’d like to see displayed by UK politicians in the election and beyond. Across all groups, 'honesty' was the number one answer – which I think says a lot about young people’s feelings about the integrity of the mainstream politics. This was followed by representation: so many young people just hadn’t seen their communities reflected in the politicians they were hearing about. They’ve been desperate for this election to change things for the better.”