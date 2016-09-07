Tom, writer

I was seventeen and had come down to London with a friend of mine from Manchester, to see Britney Spears in concert. We had both read about the cavernous world of fabric, and post Britney mime-fest we decided our first night at Fabric would be the perfect time to drop our first pill. It just so happened that Jaguar Skills were playing the club that night, and after sneaking in a medium sized plastic bottle of Rioja in my friend Hannah’s vagina, we spent the night on the best trip of our lives desperately trying to scramble on stage with Jaguar Skills. It was possibly the most euphoric night I had ever had, and I remember connecting with a man so intensely that we talked and danced and made out for five hours and decided we would take our children to Glastonbury and live in a treehouse. That was certainly the ecstasy talking, but the euphoria was definitely fabric.





Fiona Monkey, marketing manager

Fabric was the first ever 'real' nightclub I went to. I was 19 and had grown up in a town where you were lucky to find anywhere open past normal pub hours. During my introduction to London nightlife, I'd started going to Plastic People in Shoreditch (now also defunct) and fabric was next on the hit list. It was the one venue I'd heard people speak about long before I'd even reached London, the big daddy of the clubs, London's answer to the Hacienda. I wasn't even a huge fan of dance music but it felt like some sort of London nightlife initiation, something everyone had to experience for themselves, at least once.



My friends and I took the night bus to Farringdon and queued for over an hour to get in. I was young enough and hungry enough for the long wait not to agitate me. I'm not entirely sure what I was expecting; probably scenes from Kevin and Perry Go Large, green lasers blinding my eyes, podiums, semi-naked people, 'big fish little fish cardboard box' dance moves, Judge Jules wraparound blue sunglasses, flat beer and sweat. My suspicions were not far off.



It's somewhat impossible for me to recall the exact details of what happened inside those four walls but I remember it as an experience like no other. I lost my passport, my keys, my wallet, most of my friends etc but discovered a place that managed to sum up what London meant to a newcomer: a place for everyone. It wasn't for rich people, it wasn't for poor people, it wasn't for one race or another. A cyclops with a horse's tail could have busted through those huge steel doors and felt at one with with the crowd. Fabric was for people who enjoyed music and dancing until the sun came up. Which I did, and continued to do. Drug fuelled or not (probably drug fuelled), there was a lot of love in that room.