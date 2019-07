The irony, now that I work for myself, is that I do so from home all the time and I’m more productive than I’ve ever been. And I’m not the only one – a recent YouGov and HSBC survey found that 89% of British workers believe flexible working boosts their productivity. At the same time, companies aren’t meeting that demand. According to data from LinkedIn , while 57% of companies say they allow employees to work remotely, it is only for some of the time; 23% of them said they only allow it under special circumstances.