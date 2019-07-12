But the further into self-employment I got, the more women I met and the more stories of empowerment I heard: the wheelchair user who was never sure if she was being discriminated against because she was disabled, a woman or both, and now doesn't have to worry about scheduling her working day around her medical appointments. The working mum who was burned out and found meaning in her work again. The former public servant whose self-confidence grew so much after working for herself that she left her husband.