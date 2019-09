Keeping track of my ££ for this Money Diary has come as a nasty shock. Last year I got a credit card (big mistake), and bouncing between that and my debit card has allowed me to live my life in denial. Now it’s 2018, I’m in £1,150 of credit card debt and I’m feeling afraid. But there’s still something deep down in my soul that cries out against weekly budgets and monthly Oyster card passes and packed lunches. I just love Pret, and Uber, and buying rounds. And if I’m never going to be able to afford a pension plan, then maybe I might as well numb the pain with a chipotle chicken toasted tortilla for lunch?"