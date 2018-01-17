Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week we're with a freelance writer living in London....
"I am a part-time writer earning about £300 a week before tax, and spending all of it. I also co-edit an indie mag, which is fun, but financially a complete disaster. Reaching the age of 26 has brought home to me a number of things:
1. I may never achieve sick pay, holiday pay, a steady income or lasting love.
2. I am incapable, both mentally and economically, of living with anyone other than my mother.
Keeping track of my ££ for this Money Diary has come as a nasty shock. Last year I got a credit card (big mistake), and bouncing between that and my debit card has allowed me to live my life in denial. Now it’s 2018, I’m in £1,150 of credit card debt and I’m feeling afraid. But there’s still something deep down in my soul that cries out against weekly budgets and monthly Oyster card passes and packed lunches. I just love Pret, and Uber, and buying rounds. And if I’m never going to be able to afford a pension plan, then maybe I might as well numb the pain with a chipotle chicken toasted tortilla for lunch?"
Industry: Journalism
Age: 26
Location: London
Salary: £14,400 (if I take no holiday and pay no tax)
Paycheque amount: £1,200
Number of housemates: 5
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £630
Loan payments: Haven’t started that yet
Utilities: £35
Transportation: £30-40 (TfL); Uber costs: > £30
Phone bill: £25
Savings? £1 – you can’t take out the last £1 for some reason
Total: approx £760
